3 tourists die, 5 hurt as van crashes into bridge’s railing in Bohol

THREE tourists died and five others were hurt when the van that they were riding crashed into a concrete bridge railing in Barangay Buenos Aires, Carmen town, Bohol, past 6 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2023.

The fatalities were identified as Avelardo Malisa Cagampang, Marlon Ondos and Janice Rosen Bonbon, all from Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

Those injured, including the van driver, were brought to the Cong. Simeon Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen town.

It was learned that the victims came from Panglao town and were on their way to the Chocolate Hills in Carmen town when the tragedy occurred.

According to police report, the driver of the van may have dozed off. (Ted Ayeng)