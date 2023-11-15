3 UC grads in top 10 of November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam

THREE University of Cebu (UC) graduates have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam.

Janica Ann Galan Mangitngit and Sweetney Villa Chris Salud Matugas placed eighth in the exam with an 89 percent rating, while Emmanuelle Sarona, 23, a resident of Minglanilla, Cebu, placed 10th with an 88.50 percent rating.

They were among the 1,579 out of 2,767 examinees who passed the test, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Sarona said balancing work and review was challenging, but he overcame it by appreciating his daily progress.

“Daghan man o gamay lang akong mareview, it is enough for me. As long as accumulative akong progress,” he said.

(Whether I review a lot or just a little, it is enough for me as long as I see cumulative progress.)

Sarona had worked as a helper, merchandiser, driver and a call center agent. But now, he’s a licensed customs broker.

“I wanted to share this passion sa mga upcoming students nga mabaw ra ang paglantaw sa kurso,” he told SunStar Cebu.

(I wanted to share this passion with upcoming students who might underestimate the course.)

He also expressed gratitude for the inspiration he received from a college teacher.

He said this motivation fueled his passion for customs administration, and now he aspires to share this passion by teaching the subject.

He said that while he was preparing for the exam, he dedicated five hours a day each week and did not employ any specific techniques.

Asked for his reaction after the results of the exam were released, he said: “Nagkurog-kurog ko pagkahibaw. Nay nanawag niingon nga top ko. Mura ko’g namugnaw.”

(I was shaking when I found out. Someone called to say I had topped the test.)

Sarona also emphasized the importance of prioritizing professional integrity to make a positive impact on aspiring custom brokers.

His advice to aspiring students is to allocate time for thorough study, engage in daily learning, and ensure a deep understanding of the material.

Mangitngit, for her part, attributed her success in the exam to the “unwavering encouragement” from her parents, who stood by her side during challenging moments, providing the motivation needed to excel.

“Naningkamot ko para ra pud nila and in a way nga makabenefit sad ko kay this is my future,” she said.

(I strived for their sake as well, and in a way that benefits me too because this is my future.)

“Prayers are so powerful jud grabe!” she added.

(Prayers are really powerful.)

The November 2023 Customs Broker Licensure Exam was given in the National Capital Region, Cebu and Davao.

The PRC said that on Dec. 28-29, 2023, Jan. 2-5 and Jan. 8-12, 2024, there will be registration for the issuance of the Professional Identification Card (ID). The Certificate of Registration will be done online.

It advised the passers to go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, a notice of admission (for identification only), two passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one short brown envelope.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” the PRC said.

It added that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later.