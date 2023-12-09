3 UCLM players, Ateneo de Cebu player and parent, Cesafi referees sanctioned over scuffle

THE Office of the Commissioner of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has come down hard on the erring parties involved in the scuffle between the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles during their semifinal match last Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The incident was sparked by the unsportsmanlike foul given by UCLM guard Revo Lao on Ateneo de Cebu’s Alden Cainglet with two minutes left in the game. Cainglet was getting ready to go up for a layup in transition when Lao bumped him hard, dropping him to the floor.

Players from both teams — including several players from UCLM’s bench, namely, John Alwyn Sala, Dave Anthoy Iburan, Roian Andre Daclison, and Brylle Amir Diaz — immediately joined the fray.

The Cesafi memo indicated that Sala was seen choking Ateneo de Cebu’s Nikolas Yu from behind. At the same time, Iburan rushed to the scene “with a closed right fist and in a fighting mode.”

Yu also retaliated by hitting Sala’s abdomen after he got free from Sala.

The Cesafi deemed Lao’s actions in violation of the league’s rules regarding intentionally causing harm to another player and gave him a two-game suspension, among other sanctions.

“Revo Lao shall be suspended for two games beginning the knockout match between UCLM and SHS-AdC on December 9, 2023, fined P10,000.00, and to render four hours community service for his act violates Rule VII.3.3 of the Cesafi Ground Rules and Regulations on unsportsmanlike conduct that intentionally caused body harm to Aldin Paul Cainglet,” the memo read.

“They shall be suspended for the rest of Season 23 beginning the knockout match between UCLM and SHS-AdC on December 9, 2023, fined P10,000, and to render four hours community service for their acts of leaving their bench and participating in the melee violates Rule VII.4.1 and 4.2 of the Cesafi Ground Rules and Regulations.”

Yu’s ejection last Thursday was also upheld, and he received a two-game suspension and a P10,000 fine. He must also render four hours of community service.

In addition, the parent of Alden Cainglet, former UC star Alex Cainglet, who was seen trying to enter the court to defend his son, will no longer be allowed to watch the games for the rest of Season 23 in the lower box and stage area of Cebu Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the three referees who officiated in said game will no longer be allowed to officiate in any match for the remainder of the season.

The Cesafi reasoned that the sanctions were for “lapses on the referees for their failure to prevent UCLM’s Sala, Iburan, Daclison and Diaz from entering the court who participated to the melee and their failure as well to see the choking of Nikolas Yu by Sala.” (JNP)