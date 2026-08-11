3 Vietnamese nationals nabbed for illegal dental practice in Mandaue

THREE Vietnamese nationals, including two dentists, were arrested during an entrapment operation in Mandaue City on Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2026, after authorities found that they were allegedly practicing dentistry without the required government permit.
The three were arrested at 3 p.m. on the second floor of a commercial center in Barangay Tipolo.
Police identified the suspects only by their aliases Phan, 30; Ab, 30; and Pham, 43.
The operation was conducted by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit with the CIDG Regional Field Unit, National Bureau of Investigation-Mandaue and Station 2 of the Mandaue City Police Office.
It stemmed from a complaint filed by Philippine Dental Association (PDA) Mandaue Chapter president Dr. Dirk Farlo Yuson.
The complaint alleged that a dental clinic was operating and providing dental services without the required authorization. Authorities said the alleged practice violated Section 33(a) of Republic Act (RA) 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007.
Under Section 33(a), a person is prohibited from practicing dentistry without a certificate of registration and professional identification card, or a special permit, as required under the law.
Undercover operation
CIDG-Mandaue personnel conducted validation after receiving the complaint and later confirmed the information, police said.
One of the operatives posed as a customer seeking tooth extraction and entered the International Dental Clinic.
When the undercover officer was about to undergo the procedure and dental instruments were being used, the operatives carried out the entrapment operation and arrested the three suspects.
Various dental instruments were seized during the operation and placed under CIDG custody as evidence.
Cases
A CIDG 7 operative said the PDA complaint stated that the Vietnamese nationals had been practicing dentistry for some time.
The procedures allegedly performed included tooth extraction, dental implants, braces, cleaning and other dental services.
Police filed a case against the three Vietnamese nationals, with the PDA as the complainant.
The three suspects face a complaint under RA 9484 in connection with the alleged unauthorized practice of dentistry.
The law provides penalties for violations of Section 33, including a fine of P200,000 to P500,000, imprisonment of two years and one day to five years, or both, at the discretion of the court. / AYB