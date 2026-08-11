3 Vietnamese nationals nabbed for illegal dental practice in Mandaue

THREE Vietnamese nationals, including two dentists, were arrested during an entrapment operation in Mandaue City on Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2026, after authorities found that they were allegedly practicing dentistry without the required government permit.

The three were arrested at 3 p.m. on the second floor of a commercial center in Barangay Tipolo.

Police identified the suspects only by their aliases Phan, 30; Ab, 30; and Pham, 43.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit with the CIDG Regional Field Unit, National Bureau of Investigation-Mandaue and Station 2 of the Mandaue City Police Office.

It stemmed from a complaint filed by Philippine Dental Association (PDA) Mandaue Chapter president Dr. Dirk Farlo Yuson.

The complaint alleged that a dental clinic was operating and providing dental services without the required authorization. Authorities said the alleged practice violated Section 33(a) of Republic Act (RA) 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007.