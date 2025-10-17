3 wanted Koreans arrested

THREE Korean nationals wanted for large-scale fraud and subject to Interpol red notices were arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–Mandaue City Field Unit in Pardo Hills, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, at around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

The suspects were identified as Kim Joohyun, 43; Jung Won Ki, 44; and Ha Yousung, 44 — all Korean nationals currently residing in Pardo Hills, Barangay Pardo.

The CIDG-Mandaue Field Unit, together with the Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit and the Navy Intelligence Service Group-Central, launched a manhunt operation to serve the Interpol red notices.

Authorities had received an intelligence report over a month ago from CIDG 7, the BI-Fugitive Search Unit, and the Naval Intelligence and Security Group regarding the presence of the three wanted Koreans in the area.

The suspects were placed under surveillance, and authorities tracked their residence, which led to their arrest.

According to CIDG, from Sept. 2, 2022, to Feb. 23, 2024, the suspects allegedly conspired to falsify loan documents to purchase vehicles. However, the vehicles were either defective or not operational.

They also reportedly faked vehicle performance reports by switching license plates from defective cars to functional ones to make it appear that they had bought brand new vehicles.

Using these fraudulent documents, they successfully acquired car loans from 10 different installment companies in 166 separate transactions, totaling W5.9 billion KRW.

A Korean National Police officer accompanied CIDG during the arrest to act as a translator.

The suspects are currently under the custody of CIDG Regional Field Unit 7 while awaiting deportation to South Korea. / AYB