3-year-old dies after fire engulfs home in Argao

A THREE-YEAR-OLD child died after being caught in a fire that engulfed their home in Sitio Sibuyan, Barangay Upper Cansuje, Argao, Cebu around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
The victim was identified as Niño Carillo, 3.
Based on the investigation of the Argao Municipal Police Station through Fire Officer 3 Michael Angelo Rodriguez, the fire reportedly started inside the house owned by Zenas Carillo, 44, the mother of the victim.
At the time of the fire, the child’s parents were not in the house, leaving the child alone without any supervision.
Investigators believe that while the child was alone inside the house, he may have been playing with a lighter, which could have caused the fire.
The fire quickly spread throughout the house and could no longer be controlled by neighbors.
The fire was brought under control at 9:45 a.m. (AYB)