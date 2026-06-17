3-year-old dies after fire engulfs home in Argao

A THREE-YEAR-OLD child died after being caught in a fire that engulfed their home in Sitio Sibuyan, Barangay Upper Cansuje, Argao, Cebu around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The victim was identified as Niño Carillo, 3.

Based on the investigation of the Argao Municipal Police Station through Fire Officer 3 Michael Angelo Rodriguez, the fire reportedly started inside the house owned by Zenas Carillo, 44, the mother of the victim.