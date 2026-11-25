DECLINE in crude oil prices in the international market resulted in the same path for the Treasury bond (T-bond) rate on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, data released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

The rate of the debt paper with a remaining term of two years and 10 months slipped to 7.294 percent, which Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation chief economist Michael Ricafort said is lower than the previous three-month paper’s 7.737 percent and the 7.3715 percent in the secondary market on Monday, Nov. 23.

BTr offered the T-bond for P10 billion and tenders reached P17.975 billion. The auction committee made a full award.

Ricafort said oil prices have declined to near three-month lows or around US$79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) “after (U.S. President Donald) Trump signaled that further attacks on Iran would not be necessary; (and) more Democrats winning the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3, 2026, could signal U.S. voter opposition to the war on Iran/Middle East.”

He said strengthening of the Philippine peso against the U.S. dollar, which is now trading at the 63 level after hitting 64.20 late October, along with slower economic growth “could help ease inflationary pressures emanating from upcoming super El Niño and minimum wage hikes.”

Relatively, the re-issued debt paper which remaining term of 17 years and six months fetched an average rate of 7.910 percent.

It was offered for P10 billion, and received tenders amounting to P18 billion.

BTr opened the tap facility window for this issuance, but no figures were given on how much was sold through this option. / PNA