30 business, civic groups seek tougher anti-dynasty law

THIRTY business and civil society organizations, including the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), called on Congress to pass a “genuine and enforceable” Anti-Political Dynasty Law, warning that the current version of House Bill (HB) 6771 falls short of constitutional intent.

In a joint statement dated Feb. 12, 2026, the groups said the absence of an effective anti-dynasty measure has allowed political power to remain concentrated among a few families, fostering corruption, perpetuating inequality and weakening public trust in institutions.

While acknowledging the existence of HB 6771, the coalition described the bill in its current form as a “pro-dynasty measure,” saying it permits succession, substitution, switching and rotation among relatives. Such provisions, they said, enable family members to occupy elective posts across different levels of government and across election cycles, effectively preserving monopolies on political power.

“Public office is not a family inheritance — it is a public trust bestowed by the people and exercised for the common good,” the statement read.

The coalition said political dynasties extend their influence beyond government into local economies through business interests, franchises and permits, tightening their grip on both political and economic life.

Proposed safeguards

The groups proposed that a strengthened Anti-Political Dynasty Law should:

Prohibit relatives within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity from running for or simultaneously or consecutively holding elective office, in line with a “one local, one national” representation principle.

Explicitly ban substitution, rotation and position-switching among prohibited relatives to prevent circumvention of term limits.

Establish a mandatory cooling-off period equivalent to one full electoral cycle for term-limited officials and their relatives before seeking the same position.

The coalition said that if Congress fails to enact a meaningful law, citizens may pursue legislation through a People’s Initiative, citing the Philippine Identification System law, or Republic Act No. 11055, which allows digital processes using QR codes, biometrics and specimen signatures to authenticate voters.

Broad coalition

Signatories include business and professional groups such as the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Institute of Corporate Directors, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, alongside academic, church-based and reform-oriented organizations.

The groups framed the anti-dynasty push as integral to improving governance and strengthening the country’s business environment, arguing that merit — not lineage — should determine who serves in public office.

“Ultimately, the battle against political dynasties is a battle against corruption itself,” the statement said. / KOC