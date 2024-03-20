30 pairs join Fr. Francis Tennis Cup in Moalboal

NICK O’Hara and Raffy Lobitaña and Karen Chiong and Elsa Nacion shined the most in the Fr. Francis Tennis Cup as they won the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively last March 16, 2024 at the Moalboal Parish Tennis Court.

The event was organized by Fr. Francis Manugas, who picked up the sport in 2018 after his ordinaition. Manugas was among the 60 participants and made it all the way to the final with partner RJ Lastimoso against O’Hara and Lobitaña.

However, their string of strong performances ended as O’Hara and Lobitaña won the title, 8-3. Earlier, O’Hara and Lobitaña defeated the young tandem of Mark Dionaldo and Raynin Mendoza in the semifinals, after a walkover win over Restituto Arong and Roel Macasero.

In the other rounds, Manugas and Lastimoso defeated Edgar Gimeno and Mark Calme, (8-2), Dayoy Redoble and Edgar Onrejas, and Erwin dela Cruz and Bryan Antecristo.

In the women’s category, Chiong and Nacion won the title after a close 8-6 win over Rosalinda Yingling and Ashley Pagalan in the final. On their way to the final, Chiong and Nacion routed Lyll Ann Yosores and Lyka Tudio, 8-1, and got past Patricia Mendoza and Raquel O’Hara, 8-6.

On the other hand, Pagalan and Yingling defeated Sarah Yosores and Ling Suringa, 8-5 in the semis, and Babang Caballero and Janice Talledo, 8-3.

Meanwhile, Manugas, the organizer, was elated over the success of his one-day tournament, which gathered members from four different groups—Moalboal Tennis Club Night Shift, Emgen Tennis Club, Moalboal Parish Tennis Club Sunrisers, and MPTC Afternoon group.

“I’m very happy because we were able to unite members from the different groups,” said Manugas. “And of course, this would not have been successful if not for the support of [Moalboal] Mayor Inocentes Cabaron. / ML