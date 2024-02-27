30 teams join Mobile Legends Campus Clash

THE Cebu Esports Arena (CEA) will conduct the first Campus Clash for colleges in Cebu City on March 9 and 10, 2024, at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Activity Center.

CEA, which is also the group behind the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) Esports League, will hold another Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on March 9-10, 2024, with 30 teams from the different schools in Cebu City competing for the top purse of P20,000.

The runner-up will receive P5,000.

Ryan Balbuena, the head organizer, said the tournament’s primary purpose is to bring recognition to existing esports organizations in the different colleges of Cebu City.

The competition can help esports organizations expose their players to bigger audiences while operating in a highly competitive environment.

Balbuena also said he wanted to create a tournament that will include schools that cannot join the CEL because they are not a part of Cesafi.

CEL inaugural champion University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Webmasters, and season two champion, University of San Carlos Warriors, are among the teams that will compete in the Campus Clash.

Meanwhile, esports organizations from the Cebu Technological University, Asian College of Technology and Tabor Hill College will also have the chance to showcase their skills and talents in the tournament.

Aside from the tournament, a Virtual Reality technology forum from iACADEMY Cebu will also be available for players and audiences to experience.

The previous major tournament the CEA conducted was the CEA Invitationals last July 2023, where four cities and four municipalities in the Province of Cebu competed in three esports divisions.