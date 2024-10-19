300 displaced workers at MEZ ‘not retrenched’

THE 300 workers of an electronics solutions provider inside the Mactan Economic Zone 1 in Lapu-Lapu City who recently lost their jobs were not retrenched.

Kim Fernandez, head of the Public Employment Services Office (Peso) of Lapu-Lapu City, issued this clarification on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Fernandez stated that the company was forced to shut down due to “severe financial losses.”

He said the company submitted a notice to Peso, requesting assistance for employees affected by its permanent closure.

The official date of termination of employment was last Oct. 7.

Fernandez noted that they have already endorsed the official list of displaced workers to the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Tri-City office on Friday.

He explained that the displaced workers can receive P30,000 in livelihood assistance from Dole and P5,000 in assistance for individuals in crisis situations from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Fernandez added that the company informed his office it would provide separation benefits to the displaced workers equivalent to one and a half months’ salary for every year of service, as well as accrued leaves and 13th-month pay up to the end date

of employment.

According to data provided by the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno, more than 17,000 garment workers have been laid off from MEZ locators since 2020. An additional 500 workers were placed on forced leave this year alone.

Fernandez said Peso in Lapu-Lapu City has several job fairs scheduled for October and November. / CDF