3,000 cops to secure Sinulog 2027

MORE than 3,000 police officers are expected to be deployed for Sinulog 2027 in Cebu City, with separate security arrangements for nighttime street parties and other crowded areas after the grand parade, while signal shutdown is under review.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), disclosed the initial security plan during a conference convened by City Councilor Pablo Labra II, chairman of the committee on peace and order.

Pelare said police are preparing for six religious activities and three cultural events, with the largest deployments focused on the solemn procession on Jan. 16 and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Jan. 17, 2027.

The projected deployment of more than 3,000 police personnel excludes reinforcements from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, barangay tanods and other force multipliers.

Nighttime security

Pelare said security operations would continue beyond the grand parade, particularly in areas where large crowds are expected to gather for street parties and drinking activities.

“Of course, we will have a special deployment for nighttime activities on Jan. 17. Based on previous experience, we expect large crowds to gather in various areas. We have already identified the locations that require greater attention, and we have a separate security plan for these areas,” Pelare said in a translated statement.

The CCPO has identified areas requiring closer monitoring but has yet to disclose their locations.

Cellphone signal suspension undecided

Police have yet to decide whether to recommend suspending cellphone signals during the festivities.

Pelare said the CCPO is conducting a threat assessment with its intelligence partners before submitting a recommendation during subsequent security meetings organized by the City Government.

During Sinulog 2026, police did not recommend suspending cellphone signals because no security threats warranting the measure had been identified.

The National Telecommunications Commission said it would await the PNP’s recommendation and was prepared to implement the necessary measures.

As in previous celebrations, drone operations will also be regulated. Permits will be issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, with applications coursed through the PNP.

El Niño preparations

Pelare said police would also adjust their deployment plans in anticipation of severe El Niño conditions during Sinulog 2027.

All deployed police personnel will be required to bring drinking water to help prevent heat-related illnesses while performing their duties.

The CCPO will also intensify intelligence monitoring ahead of the festivities and coordinate with police units in other regions to track known criminals who may travel to Cebu City.

Pelare said the security arrangements are intended to protect participants throughout the religious and cultural celebrations. / AYB