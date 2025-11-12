3,000 devotees attend Nuestra Señora de Regla fiesta opening Mass

AROUND 3,000 devotees attended the opening mass of the 290th Patronal Fiesta of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 Chief Felix Cleopas III told reporters that the turnout for the first novena mass was similar to last year, with approximately 2,500 to 3,000 attendees at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion.

He also mentioned that the majority of the attendees were local residents of Lapu-Lapu City, with fewer out-of-town visitors in sight.

Most Rev. Jose Palma, D.D., officiated the 10 a.m. Welcome Mass, highlighting the enduring power of faith amid the trials and calamities that have struck Cebu.

He reminded the faithful that despite the damages caused by earthquakes, storms, and floods, the grace of God is stronger than any disaster, sustained through prayer, the rosary, and devotion to Sto. Niño and Mama Mary.

“Our faith is stronger than our fear,” said Palma.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, and members of the City Council were also present and sponsored the religious events.

Peaceful Seaborne Procession

Fr. Rev. Benido Tumol, MSC, parish priest and rector of VDR Parish, said the annual seaborne procession proceeded smoothly with a large turnout of devotees, with the send-off mass being held for the first time at San Roque Parish in Cordova.

Tumol explained that the mass was held in Cordova because it is part of the MSC district in Lapu-Lapu and is close to the Roro Port.

Tumol added that previously, send-off masses took place at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Marigondon, but due to Typhoon Odette, the original location for the procession’s starting point has not been repaired.

The miraculous image departed aboard M/V Maica 7 of Jomalia Shipping Corp., setting sail from Cordova Roro Port and passing through the Cordova coastline and Mactan Channel before arriving at Muelle Osmeña wharf in Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

He added that the move to Cordova also aims to promote devotion to Our Lady of the Rule.

While attendance on land has been steady, participation in the seaborne fleet was slightly lower than in 2024.

The City Agriculture and Fisheries Office data showed that only 77 sea vessels joined the 2025 seaborne procession. The fleet comprised 36 pump boats, 18 speedboats, 16 jet skis, five Navy vessels, one Maritime Police boat, and a single private rubber boat.

The total was lower than in 2024, when over 100 vessels joined, including more than 50 pump boats, 20 smaller pump boats, private or rented vessels, and 12 jet skis.

The theme of this year’s fiesta celebration is “Journeying with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule in this Jubilee Year of Hope.”

A solemn procession is scheduled for November 20 at 4 p.m., followed by a Pontifical Mass on November 21 at 10 a.m., to be officiated by Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy, D.D.

Religious activities will continue on November 27 with the 71st Canonical Coronation Anniversary and concluding with the traditional hubo Mass on November 29.

Tumol expects an even larger turnout in the coming weeks, especially from devotees across Lapu-Lapu City and the greater Cebu area, as the Jubilee Year of Hope draws to a close. (DPC)