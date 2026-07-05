3,000 gather in Cebu to launch pro-Risa Hontiveros movement

AROUND 3,000 supporters from various sectors gathered at Aznar Coliseum of Phinma-Southwestern University in Cebu City on Saturday, July 4, 2026, for the launch of the “Kalig-on sa Bisaya, Ipakita! Risa Na!” movement.

The launching signaled growing grassroots support for Senator Risa Hontiveros as she weighs a possible bid for the presidency in the 2028 national elections.

The gathering brought together representatives from labor groups, urban poor communities, youth organizations, women’s groups, fisherfolk, farmers, LGBTQIA+ advocates, and other people’s organizations, many of whom wore white shirts bearing messages of support for the senator.

Throughout the program, participants repeatedly chanted “Risa na! Risa na!” while waving organizational flags and raising placards carrying sectoral calls, including opposition to tuition fee increases and support for workers’ rights and social reforms.

Among the organizations represented were Partido Manggagawa (PM), Sentro, Samahang Magdalo, and several other civic and sectoral groups.

Organizers clarified that the gathering was intended to unite supporters and strengthen a citizen-led movement backing Hontiveros, while encouraging wider public participation in discussions on governance, transparency, and reforms rather than serving as a formal campaign event.

Political content creator Lovely Granada, one of the speakers during the event, said the movement seeks to amplify alternative political voices, particularly those coming from the Visayas.

“It’s really significant kay mabatian nato ang alternative voices. I think it’s important pud nga madunggan sad nila ang tingog sa mga Bisaya,” Granada said.

She also urged supporters to continue building momentum behind the movement, saying, “Cebu, Risa na! Kung gusto ta og mas hapsay, mas lig-on ug mas malinawon nga Pilipinas, Risa na.”

The event followed Hontiveros’ recent appearance in Cebu, where she acknowledged that she is "seriously considering" a presidential bid in the 2028 elections, prompting supporters in the province to begin organizing ahead of any formal announcement.

While the senator has yet to formally declare her candidacy, Saturday’s event marked one of the organized shows of support for her potential presidential bid in Central Visayas, as organizers vowed to continue building a volunteer-driven movement in the region. (CAV)