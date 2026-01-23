3,000 runners lace up for Andot Run 3.0

THE third edition of the AndotSports 10-Miler Run is set to draw 3,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Cebu Business Park.

The 3,000 participants are across four categories — the 16-kilometer, 12K, 6K and 3K. The sports apparel brand, AndotSports, owned by couple Hannah and Louie Roca, is set to bring yet another memorable running experience to the participants.

Adding excitement to the event, registered runners in the 12K and 16K categories will get a chance to win an iPad or an iPhone 12. Just like the previous two editions, a lechon station will await runners at the turning point at Andot Office.

The organizers have likewise launched an online contest for the most creative unboxing video of the Andot race kit, with 10 lucky winners set to receive P1,000 cash and Andot product vouchers on race day. / RSC