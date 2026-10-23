3,000 security personnel to be deployed for Asean defense meeting in Lapu-Lapu City

A TOTAL of 3,670 police officers, military personnel, and other augmentation forces will be deployed to secure the upcoming Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) 2026 in Lapu-Lapu City from October 28 to 31.

A presentation of troops and logistical resources was held during a send-off ceremony ahead of their scheduled deployment on Monday, October 26.

According to data released by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), the deployment will consist of 2,312 Philippine National Police personnel, 478 Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, 60 Philippine Coast Guard personnel, 341 Philippine Navy personnel, 214 Philippine Army personnel, 30 Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel, 155 Department of Health personnel, and 80 Office of Civil Defense personnel.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rolan Aliser, PRO 7 spokesperson, said police deployment would continue until November 1, even though the meeting is scheduled to end on October 31.

The extended deployment aims to ensure the safety of delegates from Asean member countries until they leave Lapu-Lapu City.

“Ang activity man gud mo last pagka October 31, pero duna man tay mga post deployment pa ana mao nang moabot ta sa petsa 1 sa Nobiyembre in connection with the Asean,” Aliser said.

Security preparations will not be limited to the hotel where the delegates will stay. On the final day of the meeting, some delegates are expected to visit Cebu City, prompting authorities to tighten security along the routes their convoys will take.

Although PRO 7 and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have not received any threats, authorities have raised their alert status from normal to heightened alert.

Under the heightened alert, police personnel will not be allowed to take leave or be absent from duty.

Intelligence monitoring has also been intensified to ensure the safety of the delegates.

Strict security measures will likewise be enforced around the meeting venue. Progressive groups will not be allowed to approach the area to stage protest actions. (AYB)