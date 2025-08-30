3,000 students expected to join Cesafi run

RUNNING enthusiasts from different schools and universities in Cebu gear up for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 25th Anniversary Run on Sept. 9, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The run, which is one of the activities lined up in commemoration of Cesafi’s silver anniversary, is expected to gather some 3,000 participants.

The fun run features the 15-kilometer, 7K, and 3K categories. All finishers will receive a medal.

Bernard Ricablanca, coordinator of the event, said that each school will pay P100,000 to Cesafi and will be given 200 slots.

All 16 member schools of Cesafi are expected to send around 200 participants each.

Aside from the fun run, the 25th Cesafi anniversary also includes hip-hop and contemporary dance contests, along with a tribute to outstanding players, coaches, and muses from past seasons.

The Cesafi Season 25 officially starts on Sept. 13 at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum. / JBM