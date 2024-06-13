303 police recruits finish public safety course

MORE than 300 police recruits have completed their Mandatory Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) at the Regional Training Center, Camp Jessie M. Robredo in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu.

The culminating program was attended by guest of honor, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Aberin congratulated the graduates of PSBRC Batch 2023-01 Classes Alpha to Foxtrot ISAIH.

In his message, Aberin reminded the new police recruits to do their job well and apply what they learned from the training.

"Continue your enthusiasm in achieving your goals and never stop learning as you represent the next generation of the Able, Active, and Allied Central Visayas police force. Strive to be the best version of yourselves and provide exemplary public service to the community with a smile," Aberin said.

Of the 303 new policemen, 242 are males and 61 are females.

Under the class designation "IASAIH," which stands for "Innovative Servants Aiming to be the Inspiration of Advocacy and Hope," they began their training on November 13, 2023, and it finished on June 12, 2024.

After graduation, the new police recruits must complete an additional six-month field training program. (AYB, TPT)