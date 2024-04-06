$30M CASH heist in Los Angeles

A BRAZEN Los Angeles cash heist on Easter weekend in which thieves cracked a safe in the suburban Sylmar neighborhood and got away with as much as $30 million is believed to be one of the largest such heists in U.S. history.

Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company.

The Canada-based company, which also operates fleets of armored cars, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Police said officers received a call for service at the facility at 4:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, and aerial footage from KABC-TV showed a large hole on the side of the building that appeared to be boarded up with plywood.

Randy Sutton, a former police detective in New Jersey and Las Vegas who investigated major crimes and high-end burglaries, said a crime of this magnitude had likely been planned for months or longer and involved numerous people. / AP