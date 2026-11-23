A FIRE aboard an OceanJet vessel forced the transfer of over 300 passengers to another ship while sailing off the coast of Cebu on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fire broke out in the starboard engine of M/V OceanJet 168 at 10:21 a.m. due to overheating. It was put out a minute later.

The vessel was en route to Ormoc City, Leyte, after leaving Cebu around 9:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

The PCG received a report from the vessel's master around 10:40 a.m. and coordinated with the shipping company for the passengers' transfer.

At 1:35 p.m., passengers began moving to the sister vessel, M/V OceanJet 88, off Tayud, Consolacion. The operation was completed by 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported among the 311 passengers.

The affected vessel was towed to Labogon Shipyard in Mandaue City for repairs, while the Maritime Industry Authority 7 suspended its Passenger Ship Safety Certificate.

PCG personnel and the Philippine Red Cross also provided medical assessments and assistance to passengers upon their arrival at Pier 1 in Cebu City.

The PCG said it is coordinating with concerned agencies to establish the circumstances of the incident and ensure the vessel meets safety requirements before returning to service. (DPC)