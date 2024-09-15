32nd Press Freedom Week kicks off with Fun Run, Mass

MEMBERS of news media outlets in Cebu came together on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, to kick off the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week – not as competitors, but as friends united in camaraderie and spirit of press freedom.

The opening celebration was kicked off with a sweaty fun run held at Robinson’s Galleria Mall, followed by a Holy Mass presided by Fr. Ritche Salgado, a former journalist of the Cebu Daily News and The Freeman, now based in Butuan, Mindanao.

The event on Sunday showcased that media professionals are not only dedicated to their craft but also brimming with talent beyond the newsroom, through a singing contest themed “the revival of the 1980’s songs.”

Lian Grace Sinculan of SunStar Cebu, who entertained the crowd with her rendition of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, emerged as champion and brought home P7,000 cash. Following SunStar, Annabel Sanchez of GMA 7 placed second, while Aldrin Saavedra of The Freeman, placed third.

The winners of the volleyball and basketball tournaments were also recognized during the opening event. The team representing SunStar Cebu in volleyball received P13,000 for emerging as champion, while GMA 7, which dominated the basketball tournament, was awarded P8,000.

Aside from entertaining performances, Cebu media members also enjoyed free health services and seated massage.

The Cebu Press Freedom celebration traces its roots to a pivotal moment when Cebu’s media community united to honor the country’s freedom following the downfall of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

According to Cebu Journalism and Journalists, it was in 1984 when the Cebuano media came together as advocates of truth and defenders of press freedom, emphasizing the power of the media in shaping the community.

The opening event, led by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists—Cebu’s official media organization—was attended by various media outlets, including SunStar Cebu, Super Balita, The Freeman, Banat News, CDN Digital, MyTV, GMA 7, DySS, and members of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas-Cebu Chapter. / JPS