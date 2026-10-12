34 hogs abandoned in Ronda

AUTHORITIES are investigating the origin and ownership of 34 live hogs worth P170,000 after the animals were found abandoned in Ronda, southwestern Cebu, on Friday, Oct. 9, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

The hogs were left in a vehicle after unidentified men fled as police arrived in Sitio Okra, Barangay Canduling.

Police responded after Barangay Captain Pedro Osias Gaquing Jr. and barangay tanods reported that a pump boat allegedly carrying live hogs from Negros Island had docked in the area and requested police assistance.

When responding officers arrived, the unidentified men fled, leaving the vehicle loaded with the hogs.

Police brought the vehicle and animals to the Ronda Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Officers coordinated with the Department of Agriculture, municipal agriculture and livestock offices and the Philippine Coast Guard to inspect the hogs.

Ownership under investigation

According to the CPPO, no one came forward to claim the animals, which were turned over to the DA and the Municipal Government for temporary custody.

Police are investigating the hogs’ ownership, origin and transport, including possible violations of livestock and biosecurity regulations, according to CPPO Director Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr.

ASF cases in Cebu

The investigation comes amid heightened biosecurity measures in Cebu following the confirmation of African swine fever (ASF) in two upland barangays of Ginatilan in September.

Ginatilan Mayor Roy Vincent Singco earlier confirmed that Barangays Cagsing and Calabawan tested positive for ASF based on laboratory results from the Department of Agriculture-Central Visayas Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

Restrictions on hog transport

The town subsequently imposed checkpoints and movement restrictions, suspended livestock trading and prohibited the entry of live swine and pork products from Negros Oriental.

Cebu also maintains a provincial ban on live hogs, fresh or frozen pork and processed pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas under Executive Order 44, issued by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Aug. 20.

The order extended the restrictions for another 45 days and directed heightened monitoring of airports, seaports, roll-on/roll-off facilities and private landing points because of the province’s proximity to Negros Island. / CDF