347 PPP projects worth P3 trillion forthcoming

MORE than 340 projects are currently in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector, data from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center showed.

Latest data from the PPP Center showed that the total cost of the 347 projects in the pipeline is P3.07 trillion.

Of the total, 164 projects worth P2.94 trillion will be implemented by the national government while the remaining 83 projects valued at P124.16 billion will be undertaken by local government units.

Railways continued to account for the biggest chunk with total projects amounting to P1.97 trillion. Property development followed with P281.3 billion, and education, P107.92 billion.

Majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Ilocos Region.

Meanwhile, PPP data showed that 303 projects worth P3.56 trillion are already under implementation.

Of the total, 196 projects costing P2.50 trillion are being implemented by the national government, while 107 projects worth P1.05 trillion are being implemented by local government units. / PNA