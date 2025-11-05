35 dead in Liloan, Cebu due to Typhoon Tino

AT LEAST 35 people from Liloan, Cebu died following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, said Mayor Aljew Frasco in a statement Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Frasco said Liloan was among the towns badly hit by the typhoon, leaving residents without power, water, and internet connection for more than 30 hours after Tino’s landfall on November 4.

“Sadly, Typhoon Tino took the lives of 35 Liloanons from various barangays,” Frasco said, adding that the flash floods that struck the town was the worst in its history.

He said a massive rescue operation was launched immediately after the winds subsided, with responders from the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Air Force, and even volunteers from as far as Argao joining the efforts.

Frasco reported that around 6 a.m. of November 4, floodwaters from the upland areas of Cebu City rushed down to Liloan, inundating the barangays of Cabadiangan, Cotcot, and Jubay.

Floodwaters rose rapidly, submerging parts of national highways and reaching the roofs of two-story homes.

“In some areas, waters hit the roofs of second-story houses, in what many elderly described as the worst flooding that has ever hit our town in their lifetime,” Frasco said.

As of Tuesday, 1,018 families, or 4,309 individuals remained in evacuation centers.

Clearing operations continued as landslides and toppled electric poles were reported in several areas.

Frasco said municipal personnel prioritized reopening the national highway linking Cebu’s northern towns to Cebu City, which became impassable early Monday, November 3, due to destroyed road sections and fallen trees.

The road was made passable by afternoon.

The mayor apologized for the delay in providing updates immediately after the typhoon, citing a total communication outage that rendered emergency hotlines unreachable.

“We may not have been able to provide you with immediate updates because of the status of our communication signal, but rest assured, the Municipal Government of Liloan has been working non-stop,” he said.

Frasco urged residents to continue helping and praying for one another as recovery efforts proceed. (CDF)