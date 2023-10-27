35 families in Naga City evacuated for fear of landslide

A TOTAL of 35 families or 128 individuals from 32 households in Purok Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an, City of Naga, Cebu were evacuated after the soil slope in the area sustained cracks.

The City of Naga Government was advised by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 to temporarily evacuate the people due to the possibility of a landslide that might endanger their lives.

The MGB 7 made the recommendation after assessing the area together with City of Naga Police Station Chief Lt. Col. William Homoc, engineer James Generale from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Pronie Ubas from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2023.

They foud during their survey that, in the event of a landslide, rocks would bury the locals as well as a portion of the Metro Cebu Expressway, which is under construction.

Generale claimed he first spotted the mountain slope breaking at the end of September, but it wasn’t until this month of October that it grew bigger.

For this reason, they requested help from the MGB 7.

The affected residents are temporarily housed at the Cantao-an Elementary School. The City Government will supply them with food and water.

One of the residents, Marcial Tapinit, 62, said he heard rumbling noises coming from the mountain at night, which made him decide to leave the area with his wife and four children.