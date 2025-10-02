35 families trapped by landslide in Danao

THIRTY-FIVE families in Barangay Cambubho remain stranded in their homes after a landslide blocked access roads following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025.

Danao City Mayor Nito Durano said the landslide in Sitio Dayung Kamonggay left soil and huge boulders on the road, preventing residents from leaving their area.

At least 15 individuals have already been relocated to the evacuation center at Cambubho Integrated School. Durano said all residents near the landslide site in Barangay Cambubho are safe.

Durano, along with Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano, personally delivered relief goods to both the evacuees and the families who stayed in their homes, with support from Barangay Health Workers.

The mayor said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) continues to monitor the situation and is studying the establishment of additional evacuation centers in landslide-prone areas.

He also directed the CDRRMO to coordinate with the local government of Asturias, whose access roads were also affected by the quake.

The CDRRMO further suggested engaging experts in rock and soil mechanics, foundation engineering, geotechnical studies, and structural geology to assess and resolve the situation in the safest possible way.

Meanwhile, Mayor Durano issued an executive order on Thursday extending the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools on Friday, Oct. 3.

The suspension will allow school heads and administrators to immediately assess the structural integrity of their respective school buildings and facilities.

School officials were also directed to coordinate with the appropriate authorities before resuming classes. AYB