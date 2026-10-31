35K participants to grace 2026 BP Championships

THE Batang Pinoy National Championships is expected to gather 35,894 participants for the upcoming sports spectacle from Dec. 12 to 18, 2026, in Bacolod City.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the country’s primary sports agency, announced that the upcoming staging is forming as the largest edition in terms of number of participants.

The grassroots tournament is designed for young athletes aged eight to 15, who are given the chance to represent their local government units (LGUs).

A record 35,894 registered participants from more than 200 LGUs are expected to converge in Bacolod City, including 27,763 athletes, 6,144 coaches and 1,987 officials competing in 30 sports disciplines.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio highlighted the role of Batang Pinoy as a foundational program in the country’s sports development pathway, giving children the chance to experience national-level competition and discover their potential at an early age.

“These championships help identify future members of our national teams and provide a pathway for young Filipinos to pursue excellence in sports,” said Gregorio in a press statement.

The Panaad Stadium will serve as the main hub of competitions, while the opening ceremony, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be invited, coincides with the opening of the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival, creating a festive atmosphere for one of the country’s largest annual sporting events.

Among the sports, taekwondo tops the list with 3,327 registered athletes, followed by aquatics (3,042), futsal (2,009), athletics (1,803), chess (1,582), arnis (1,435) and badminton (1,300).

Gregorio also pointed to the substantial economic and tourism benefits that come with hosting a grassroots event of such magnitude.

“Sports tourism will be one of the biggest winners in Bacolod. For every young athlete who comes here, there is often a parent, guardian, or family companion traveling with them,’’ said Gregorio, also the chairman of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Committee,” he said. / RSC