36 dead as ‘rescue’ ends during festival

THE recovery of the final victim from a deadly landfill landslide coincided precisely with the holding of Cebu’s biggest cultural festival, underscoring a stark contrast between celebration and mourning. While the Sinulog Grand Showdown commenced with themes of unity and faith, the conclusion of the retrieval operations at the Binaliw landfill brought into focus the heavy human cost of environmental management failures and the logistical crisis now facing the city.

End of “rescue” operations

Rescuers retrieved the body of the last missing person early Sunday morning, Jan. 18, 2026, ending a 10-day “rescue” operation at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions–Cebu facility in Barangay Binaliw. Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed that the fatality count stands

at 36.

The final recovery occurred at 5:41 a.m. in Quadrant A of the site, where operations had been hampered by risks including methane gas and torrential rains. Authorities confirmed that 14 survivors have been discharged from hospitals, while four remain under medical care.

The impact of recurring disasters

This tragedy is the latest in a series of calamities, including earthquakes and typhoons, that have tested the resilience of Cebu City and the province. It precipitates an immediate waste disposal challenge for a highly urbanized city. With the Binaliw facility halted, the local government is forced to restructure its entire garbage collection logistics, relying on distant landfills in Consolacion, Minglanilla, Pinamungajan, Toledo City and Bogo City.

Why it matters

The incident has triggered legal, environmental and financial consequences that affect governance and daily city operations. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 has issued a cease and desist order against the landfill operator, effectively closing the City’s primary disposal site.

This shift impacts the City’s budget, as Mayor Nestor Archival noted that hauling waste to farther locations increases logistical costs. Furthermore, the disaster has delayed the implementation of the “no segregation, no collection” policy to March, highlighting the gap between current waste practices and necessary environmental reforms.

Voices and perspectives

Local leaders emphasized the need for accountability and environmental stewardship alongside the festival celebrations. Mayor Archival addressed the pending inquiry into the landfill collapse and the future of waste management.

“Now if there would be an investigation by the DENR, then mokuyog mi nila,” Archival said.

He also expressed the long-term objective for the City’s waste management strategy.

“What we want for the future is to bring down the volume of garbage being disposed of at landfills to lower our costs,” he said.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro urged the public to view the festival as a time to heal and commit to protecting natural resources.

Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma focused on the community’s ability to endure hardship, citing recent floods and the landslide.

“Brighter tomorrow,” Palma said, referring to the hope following these trials.

Regarding the immediate issue of trash during the festivities, Archival noted he had to pick up litter himself.

“Ako na lang namunit sa mga botelya,” he said.

Logistics and financial adjustments

Immediate waste disposal is being handled through a temporary arrangement with a landfill in the northern town of Consolacion, valid until Feb. 11. Archival indicated that the City is securing additional funding from the City Council to cover the higher tipping fees and transport costs associated with using disposal sites outside the City’s jurisdiction.

“I don’t think there is a problem with our tipping fee, but the problem is ang budget nato sa hauling because the disposal sites are farther,” Archival said.

Financial assistance continues for the victims’ families, survivors and displaced workers, including employees of the facility and contractors whose livelihoods were disrupted by the closure.

Policy delays and public education

The disaster has forced a recalibration of the City’s environmental timelines. The strict “No segregation, no collection” policy has been pushed back to March to allow for expanded information and education efforts, starting in schools. Meanwhile, the Binaliw landfill operator has proposed establishing a transfer station to temporarily accept garbage while a permanent solution is determined, though this plan awaits approval from DENR 7.

What comes next

Clearing operations for debris at the site are expected to conclude by Tuesday, Jan. 20. Public attention now turns to the DENR 7 investigation into the alleged violations by the landfill operator and the City’s ability to manage waste after the Sinulog festivities. Archival noted that future Sinulog celebrations will require contingents to have designated waste collection teams, marking a shift toward stricter event management in the wake of the tragedy. (EHP)