36 drug suspects nabbed, P4.2M drugs seized in one-day crackdown

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) arrested 36 drug personalities in just one day during simultaneous anti-illegal drug operations across Central Visayas on December 26, 2025.

The operations also resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs worth around P4.2 million.

The coordinated anti-drug operations, carried out by various PRO 7 units in cooperation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), demonstrated the continuing and intensified campaign against illegal drugs, especially during the holiday season when the proliferation of shabu is believed to increase.

The largest seizure took place in Mandaue City, where members of the City Intelligence Unit and the City Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust in Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, at 8:47 p.m.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a man identified as a high-value individual. Police confiscated 150 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P1,020,000.

All arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and cases for violations of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared. The seized evidence has been forwarded to the PNP Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO 7, said police in Central Visayas will not allow criminals to take advantage of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“These drug personalities take advantage of the holiday season, thinking that law enforcement is relaxed. Let this serve as a clear warning: We will not allow illegal drugs to poison our communities at any time of the year. Our operations will remain relentless, strategic, and uncompromising,” Maranan said.

Maranan also urged the public to continue supporting the police campaign against illegal drugs by reporting suspicious activities in their respective areas.

This, he said, aims to ensure peaceful, orderly, and crime-free communities, with police assuring protection for those who cooperate. (AYB)