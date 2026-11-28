MANDAUE City’s public schools are strengthening dengue prevention and monitoring measures following the deaths of three learners and the recording of 37 dengue cases among students in November, prompting the Department of Education (DepEd) to expand preventive efforts across all public schools.

DepEd Mandaue Legal Officer Marinel Oro said the department recorded 36 dengue cases in elementary schools and one in a secondary school for November 2026.

She said 31 of the affected learners were already recovering, while the department continued monitoring the situation and coordinating with concerned schools.

“Once we learned that there were cases, we immediately implemented measures to mitigate the spread. One of these was requesting the City Health Office (CHO) to conduct misting operations in our schools,” Oro said.

Three public schools — Opao Elementary School, Tabok II Elementary School and Canduman Elementary School — had already undergone misting operations as of the interview.

Oro said the department was waiting for available schedules to cover the remaining schools, with the goal of conducting the activity in all public schools across the city.

She clarified that the preventive measures would not be limited to schools that had already reported dengue cases, as infections could have been acquired either at home or within school premises.

“Regardless of whether the learners contracted dengue at school or at home, schools cannot simply neglect their responsibility. That is why we are implementing these measures across all schools, even those without reported cases. We cannot wait until another school is affected before taking action,” Oro said.

Aside from misting operations, DepEd has started installing Olyset nets, or insecticide-treated mosquito nets, in selected classrooms, particularly those located on the ground floor and in low-lying areas.

The nets are intended to help prevent dengue-carrying mosquitoes from entering classrooms, reducing learners’ exposure while they attend classes.

Schools are also being reminded to consistently implement the “four o’clock habit,” a daily clean-up activity aimed at eliminating possible mosquito breeding grounds within school compounds.

Oro said the initiative involves turning over containers that may collect stagnant water, removing dust and unnecessary materials, drying wet areas and covering water storage containers.

She added that school-based dengue brigades, composed of school personnel and learners, have been organized to help ensure that the clean-up activities are regularly carried out.

“During the four o’clock habit, our schools must ensure that there are no containers left holding water, that wet areas are dried and that water containers are properly covered. We have already advised our school principals to reinforce these measures,” Oro said.

Although dengue prevention activities had been introduced at the beginning of the school year, Oro acknowledged that schools needed renewed reminders to ensure their consistent implementation.

The department has since instructed school principals to reiterate the guidelines and strengthen monitoring, particularly in areas where cases have been recorded.

Opao Elementary School, which was identified as one of the schools with a higher number of cases, has also been inspected and placed under closer monitoring.

DepEd is also urging parents to seek medical attention for their children immediately when they develop a fever, particularly amid the reported increase in cases.

Oro said parents have been advised to bring their children for medical consultation on the first day of fever.

If the fever persists for two to three days, learners should undergo a complete blood count to help determine whether the illness could be dengue.

She stressed that learners who are sick and unable to attend classes would be given excused absences, assuring parents that children would be allowed to catch up on missed lessons once they recover.

“Parents should not worry about their children being absent because of illness. We can always provide catch-up activities for them later. Our priority is the safety of the learners,” Oro said.

Beyond school-based interventions, DepEd is also seeking greater participation from parents and communities to strengthen dengue prevention efforts at home and in school.

Oro said information disseminated through schools would also be shared with parents, while Parent-Teacher Associations would be tapped to assist in the campaign.

The department was also set to discuss the increasing dengue cases and additional preventive measures during the Local School Board meeting on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, to encourage coordinated action among concerned stakeholders.

While the presence of dengue cases in schools does not automatically establish that infections originated within school premises, Oro said the department would continue implementing preventive measures regardless of where the learners may have contracted the disease.

She said DepEd would continue monitoring reported cases and coordinating with the CHO to reduce the risk of further infections, with the aim of ensuring that schools remain safe learning environments for children. / ABC