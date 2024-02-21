37 people 'duped' with fake land sales on Facebook

THIRTY-SEVEN individuals have sought the help of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after they allegedly lost millions to a woman who duped them into buying land owned by other people.

The suspect, Glenda (real name withheld pending the filing of formal complaint), reportedly advertised the properties in Barangay Canjulao on Facebook Marketplace, offering staggered payments at enticing prices.

Glenda initially sold lots for P3,000 per square meter, gradually increasing the price to P5,000. She claimed the lands were easily accessible and in a prime location, according to the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office.

Eighteen of Glenda’s victims first went to the City Hall on Monday, Feb. 19. According to them, they lost a total of P4.8 million to Glenda.

Another 19 individuals who fell victim to Glenda sought Chan’s help on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The City Hall has yet to determine the amount they allegedly lost to the seller.

Glenda allegedly failed to provide proper deed of sale documents to the victims, some of whom reported being swindled as far back as 2022, with no refunds issued.

The victims said Glenda worked with an accomplice named Mark.

History

Chan said Glenda and her accomplice could be charged with large scale estafa and with violating Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, for their alleged fraudulent social media posts.

The mayor also said that Glenda has a history of scamming people by selling lots that are not owned by her.

He said a Lapu-Lapu City resident named Jasper (real name withheld) paid Glenda P1.2 million for a lot, only to find out that it was not registered under his name through the Register of Deeds.

In 2023, Jasper approached Chan’s office to seek help.

Although Glenda eventually returned Jasper’s money, Chan warned her not to repeat the illegal act.

Meeting

Chan invited Glenda and Mark (not his real name) to explain themselves on Monday, but only Glenda appeared.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the land in question has a pending court case for title recovery.

The City’s Register of Deeds confirmed no land is registered under Glenda’s name in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan instructed Glenda to return with Mark on Tuesday, Feb. 20, to give refunds to the victims. Failure to do so would result in legal action, the mayor told them.

Lapu-Lapu City Information Officer Mark Anthony Bautista told SunStar on Wednesday, Feb. 21, that Glenda and Mark did not comply with the mayor’s instructions.

Chan suspects the case may involve significantly more money as new victims continue to come forward. Complaints increased from 18 on Monday to 37 on Tuesday, with some traveling from as far as Tacloban City and Bohol.

The mayor’s team believed that Glenda could have additional accomplices besides Mark, as there are more names in the deed of sale and other documents provided by the victims as evidence.

The City Legal Office is gathering evidence to assist victims in filing affidavits.

Some victims fear for their safety, alleging that the brother of one of the suspects, a police officer, is acting as a protector.

Chan contacted the Police Regional Office 7 on Tuesday to investigate the officer’s status. He vowed to find everyone involved and warned the police officer that he would face charges if uncooperative.