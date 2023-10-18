Cebu

38 people evacuated after collapse of riprap

Cebu City map.
Cebu City map.File photo

THIRTY-EIGHT individuals from seven families living along Guadalupe River in Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, were temporarily relocated after a landslide that occurred in their place during a downpour on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The City Government is still searching for a new relocation site for the affected families whose houses are slated for demolition as part of its flood mitigation efforts, including clearing three-meter easement zones along waterways, according to Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the infrastructure committee.

The landslide caused a section of the riprap to collapse into Guadalupe River.

Guardo said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the families living in six houses were temporarily moved to Sambag 2’s gym.

Guardo had already advised Sambag 2 Barangay Captain Ryan Aznar to declare the barangay in a state of emergency so they can access their calamity funds and aid the families.

The structures are subject to clearing operations, as they are considered illegal structures within the three-meter easement zone.

Guardo did not give a definite answer on the matter of demolition of the structures.

The councilor said a team from the City’s Engineering Department will assist in repairing the collapsed riprap to prevent further damage in the area.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph