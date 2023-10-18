38 people evacuated after collapse of riprap

THIRTY-EIGHT individuals from seven families living along Guadalupe River in Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, were temporarily relocated after a landslide that occurred in their place during a downpour on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The City Government is still searching for a new relocation site for the affected families whose houses are slated for demolition as part of its flood mitigation efforts, including clearing three-meter easement zones along waterways, according to Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the infrastructure committee.

The landslide caused a section of the riprap to collapse into Guadalupe River.

Guardo said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the families living in six houses were temporarily moved to Sambag 2’s gym.

Guardo had already advised Sambag 2 Barangay Captain Ryan Aznar to declare the barangay in a state of emergency so they can access their calamity funds and aid the families.

The structures are subject to clearing operations, as they are considered illegal structures within the three-meter easement zone.

Guardo did not give a definite answer on the matter of demolition of the structures.

The councilor said a team from the City’s Engineering Department will assist in repairing the collapsed riprap to prevent further damage in the area.