38 undocumented Chinese nationals nabbed in Moalboal

A REQUEST for a stronger internet connection has led to the arrest of 38 undocumented Chinese nationals inside a resort in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal, Cebu on October 9, 2024.

The arrest happened on suspicion that the Chinese nationals were involved in illegal activities related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes “Titing” Cabaron said he received information about a resort that had requested a stronger internet connection to operate its business.

“Nahug gyud na nga naay naghatag namo og information nga kanang Happy Bear nag-request og strong high-speed Wi-Fi, makaduda man. Usa na sa requirements nga mag-establish og Pogo activities bitaw, so nag-discuss mi ani sa akong chief of Police nga ipa-locate na ang Happy Bear,” Cabaron said on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

(Suspicions arose when we were informed that Happy Bear had requested a high-speed Wi-Fi connection. This is one of the requirements for setting up Pogo activities, so I discussed it with my chief of police, and we decided to locate the Happy Bear).

Cabaron then ordered the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to conduct a fire inspection of the resort.

The police were also immediately called after it was discovered that only Chinese nationals were staying at the resort, none of whom could speak English.

Despite the situation, the mayor did not consider the presence of 38 undocumented Chinese nationals as alarming.

The mayor said the establishment is legal and has a business permit to operate as a resort.

Based on documents obtained from the resort, it has a certificate of compliance dated November 9, 2020, along with a special permit to operate from September 2020 and a certificate of authority to operate since the pandemic period.

“Akong gipa-check naa silay building permit. At the start gyud, legal gyud na ilang business, unya kana bang nahaylo tingali sila og mahal nga rental kay nag rent ra man na. Usahay dili na ni sila magtukod og building mag rent-rent naman lang ni sila og hotel ug resort,” said the mayor.

(I have it checked, and indeed, they do have a building permit. Their business was legal since from the start. It seemed that they were enticed by high rental fees since they are only renting. Sometimes they don’t construct a building but instead rent a hotel and resort.)

“Tinud-anay, it would often arise to the possibility nga gamiton ang ubang resort, mao nang we should be vigilant. Dili ingon’g ma alarm,” he added.

(In reality, it is often possible that other resorts may be utilized for these purposes, which is why we should be vigilant, though not necessarily alarmed).

Following the incident, Cabaron ordered all municipal and barangay officials to monitor their surroundings to prevent the presence of illegal activities in their area.

On September 19, 2024, Cabaron also held a meeting with the barangay captains and the police to explore ways to identify potential Pogo operations in their area, following the raid of a Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City on August 31. (ANV)