38-year-old man wounded in Cebu City shooting

A 38-YEAR-OLD man was wounded after being shot by an unidentified gunman around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Sitio ISKP, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

The victim, identified as Ely Garcia Ebajan, 38, a resident of the area, was immediately rushed to the hospital by her live-in partner.

According to the initial investigation by the Abellana Police Station 2 of the Cebu City Police Office, an unidentified man wearing a black jacket, a blue cap, and a face mask suddenly opened fire on the victim.

The gunman immediately fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered one spent shell casing of an undetermined caliber from the crime scene.

The victim was scheduled to undergo surgery, according to his live-in partner, who brought him to the hospital. (AYB)