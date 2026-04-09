382 nabbed in Cebu City crackdown

POLICE apprehended nearly 400 individuals in Cebu City on Wednesday night, April 8, 2026, during the first day of an intensified campaign to enforce local ordinances.

Dubbed the Safer Cities Initiative, the operation targeted curfew violations, public smoking, public drinking, and indecency.

Authorities, led by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Col. George Ylanan, recorded a total of 382 violators. They were either fined or issued warnings, while minors found outdoors past curfew were rescued and turned over to the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services.

The crackdown followed a directive from Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strictly enforce regulations on public drinking, public nudity, and curfew violations involving minors to help curb crime.

The two-hour operation, conducted from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, involved coordination with the Business Permit and Licensing Office, Cebu City Transportation Office, Sanitation Enforcement Team, and Barangay Public Safety Officers to implement all applicable ordinances, including special laws.

According to CCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, data showed that 48 individuals were caught drinking in public places, 100 were smoking, 87 violated the Anti-Indecency Ordinance (half-naked), and 111 minors breached curfew. Meanwhile, four cases involved illegal structures and obstruction, 25 were cited for traffic violations, and seven for other

ordinance infractions.

The CCPO said the operations will continue to enhance police visibility and maintain public order through the strict enforcement of ordinances. / AYB