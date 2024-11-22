39 barangays in Central Visayas now drug-cleared

ANOTHER 39 barangays in the Central Visayas were declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) during a deliberation process held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) office in Cebu City.

Of these barangays, 27 are in Cebu Province, nine in Bohol, one in Cebu City, and two in Lapu-Lapu City.

The deliberation was led by newly-appointed PDEA 7 chief and ROCBDC chairperson Alex Tablate.

Also present were committee members Celerino S. Magto Jr. from the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7) who is also committee vice chairperson; Police Major Rey Delos Santos from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7); Prince Irl Ronquillo, representing Dr. Jonathan Neil Erasmo of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7); and Janmark V. Malibiran, PDEA 7 assistant regional director.

The declaration is part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal drugs in communities.

“Barangays being declared as drug-cleared is not the end of the process because the BDCP (Barangay Drug Clearing Program) is dynamic and evolving. Sustained anti-illegal drug efforts, including the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations in already drug-cleared and drug-free barangays, are indispensable to the program,” Tablate said. (AYB, TPT)