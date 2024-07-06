3K delegates to arrive in Lapu-Lapu City for LearnCon PH 2024

AROUND 3,000 delegates are expected to arrive in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, July 8, 2024, for the Learner’s Convergence (LearnCon) Philippines 2024, the largest youth leadership event in the country.

Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) director, confirmed to SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Saturday, July 6, that Lapu-Lapu City will welcome around 3,000 participants from 228 school division offices across 17 regions in the country.

Preparations

Jimenez said the seven schools serving as billeting quarters assigned to cater to the students and chaperones during their stay from July 8-13 are “ready for occupancy.”

“I visited Lapu-Lapu and the billeting quarters are ready. All is set. We already had our orientation together with the school heads, teachers involved in the Learner’s Convergence, and the DepEd central office,” said Jimenez in a mix of Cebuano and English.”

He added that newly appointed DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and outgoing Education chief and Vice President Sara Duterte are expected to grace the event during its opening ceremony on July 9.

Billeting quarters

The seven billeting quarters identified are Marigondon National High School (MNHS), Marigondon Elementary School, Bankal National High School (BNHS), Basak Elementary School, Looc National High School, Pusok Elementary and Science and Technology Education Center.

As of Friday, July 5, MNHS principal, Garvin Velos, said that “finishing touches” are being done in the 83 billeting quarters that will accommodate 659 delegates.

“We are preparing and continuously applying final touches in our classrooms where the delegates will stay, including beautification, misting, and other necessary things for the billeting rooms,” said Velos in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

MNHS is the largest among the seven billeting schools in Lapu-Lapu City.

Moreover, Tirso Malubay, assistant principal of BNHS, said 321 individuals will occupy their 33 classrooms during the five-day event.

Malubay added that they are intensifying their efforts by reporting to school on weekends to finalize the installation of emergency lights and repair other facilities before the delegates arrive.

“We are also refurbishing the ceilings of our comfort rooms to prevent leaks. We are currently 85 percent done,” said Malubay in Cebuano.

Each billeting room will accommodate eight individuals, with one chaperone assigned to every three students. According to the two school officials, male and female quarters are separated.

Four policemen and six barangay personnel will also be deployed to patrol the area to ensure the safety of the participants.

This year, LearnCon PH 2024 is hosted by the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu City Division in Central Visayas and the Lone Congressional District of the city.

According to DepEd, LearnCon PH aims to enrich participants’ learning experience by fostering a deeper understanding of diverse cultures and mentorship through esteemed speakers while engaging in discussions about health, safety and sports. / DPC