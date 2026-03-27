Over 130 teams set for Zago Cup

THE 3rd Fr. Peter Zago Football Cup 2026 is coming up on April 11-12 at Don Bosco Technical College.

More than 130 teams are expected to compete in this two-day tournament, which will feature 15 football divisions and two futsal categories.

The football divisions include Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boys 19, Boys 18, Boys 17, Boys 16, Boys 15, Boys 14, Boys 13, Players 12, Players 11, Players 10, Players 9, Players 8, and Players 7. Futsal will have Girls 17 and Girls 15 divisions.

The tournament was started by the Don Bosco Football Club in 2024 to bring together some of the top football teams in Cebu.

The event honors the late Fr. Peter Zago, a Salesian priest at DBTC who loved football and worked to promote the sport in Don Bosco schools across the Philippines. / EKA