3rd Gen K-pop powerhouses set for 2026

SOME of the biggest names in K-pop are all active this year, signaling a packed 2026 for fans worldwide.

BTS is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback this week, marking one of the most talked-about returns in the industry.

BLACKPINK and EXO have already made their comebacks earlier this year, re-entering the spotlight with new releases.

Meanwhile, TWICE is currently on a world tour, continuing to engage global audiences with live performances.

Adding to the lineup, Red Velvet is also preparing for group activities, as member Yeri confirmed plans for the group to work together again in 2026.

With all five major acts active at once, the year is shaping up to be a significant moment for K-pop on the global stage. (AYP)