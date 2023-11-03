3rd suspect in Lahug coffee shop robbery arrested

THE third suspect in the coffee shop robbery in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City surrendered to police on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Jiovanie Lagahit, alias Banban, turned himself in to the Mabolo Police Station around 11:30 a.m. Friday, saying he feared for his life.

Lagahit was seen on a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage robbing a coffee shop along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on October 30, 2023. He committed the crime along with Cyrus John Rallos and Arvin Benedict Malolot, who grabbed the mobile phone and bag of a male customer.

Malolot and Rallos were earlier arrested by the police.

Lagahit said he surrendered because he feared that he might be sent back to the Cebu City Jail, where he was detained before for illegal possession of firearms.

He said he owed illegal drugs from a drug personality inside the jail, adding that he received a death threat from the inmate because of it.

Lagahit’s surrender was also facilitated by his parents who helped the Mabolo Police Station, led by Police Major Eraño Regidor, in arresting the suspect.

The Mabolo police said that based on Lagahit’s statement, the robbers went to Colon after robbing the coffee shop in Barangay Lahug and sold the cellphone that they snatched from the male customer.

After selling the phone, they went to the house of Rallos in Barangay Kamputhaw and used illegal drugs.

The male customer who lost his phone already went to the Mabolo Police Station to report the incident.

The Cebu City Police Office said on Thursday, November 2, that it will file a case against the three suspects. (AYB/LMY)