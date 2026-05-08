4 activists detained after protest near Asean Summit venue

In a public advisory, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) warned the public that any unauthorized rallies, picketing, road blockages, or other activities that may disrupt operations within designated security and restricted areas during the international event are strictly prohibited.

“Any individual or group found violating existing laws, local ordinances, and established security protocols shall be dealt with accordingly under the full extent of the law,” the LCPO said.

“Security is a shared responsibility. We urge everyone to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and respect the established regulations for the success and safety of the Asean Summit 2026,” LCPO added.

Greenpeace called for the immediate release of the activists and urged Asean leaders to adopt stronger measures to reduce plastic production, phase out problematic single-use plastics, strengthen waste prevention policies, hold corporate polluters accountable, and support a transition toward reuse systems.

The group argued that the “real danger” lies in systems that allow corporations to continue producing and distributing large volumes of single-use plastics while communities bear the health, environmental and economic consequences.

SunStar Cebu reached out to LCPO for further details, but to no avail. (DPC)