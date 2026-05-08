4 activists detained after protest near Asean Summit venue

FOUR environmental activists have been detained in a police station in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu after holding a peaceful protest during the opening of the 48th Asean Summit on Friday, May 8, 2026.
The incident happened at the vicinity of the venue where regional leaders gathered in Cebu for high-level discussions on political, economic, and environmental challenges facing Southeast Asia.
In a statement, Greenpeace said its activists staged a peaceful protest to urge Asean leaders to end the plastic and waste crisis, hold polluting corporations accountable, and shift the region away from fossil fuel dependence, which the group said continues to worsen climate-related harm.
“Instead of silencing peaceful protest, Asean leaders must listen to the message,” Greenpeace said, stressing that communities across Southeast Asia are already suffering from landfill collapses, toxic fires, polluted air and plastic pollution.
The environmental organization said its activists are officially detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2 in Barangay Mactan.
In a public advisory, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) warned the public that any unauthorized rallies, picketing, road blockages, or other activities that may disrupt operations within designated security and restricted areas during the international event are strictly prohibited.
“Any individual or group found violating existing laws, local ordinances, and established security protocols shall be dealt with accordingly under the full extent of the law,” the LCPO said.
“Security is a shared responsibility. We urge everyone to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and respect the established regulations for the success and safety of the Asean Summit 2026,” LCPO added.
Greenpeace called for the immediate release of the activists and urged Asean leaders to adopt stronger measures to reduce plastic production, phase out problematic single-use plastics, strengthen waste prevention policies, hold corporate polluters accountable, and support a transition toward reuse systems.
The group argued that the “real danger” lies in systems that allow corporations to continue producing and distributing large volumes of single-use plastics while communities bear the health, environmental and economic consequences.
SunStar Cebu reached out to LCPO for further details, but to no avail. (DPC)