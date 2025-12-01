4 all-time greats set for historic WNT Legends event

MANILA – Four of the greatest pool players of all time will see action in the World Nineball Tour (WNT) Legends set for Jan. 22-24, 2026.

Filipinos Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, American Earl “The Pearl” Strickland, and German Ralf “The Kaiser” Souquet will come together in the historic event designed to honor their legacy, rekindle iconic rivalries, and give fans an unforgettable look at the champions who helped ignite pool’s global rise.

“I never expected something like this to happen at this stage of my career. To play again in front of the Filipino fans, with my friends and rivals from all over the world, is very special. This event will be full of memories — old ones and new ones — and I’m excited to be part of it,” Reyes said in a news release.

Bustamante said Manila has always been the heart of his pool journey.

“To compete in an event that celebrates our history, our battles, and what we’ve brought to the sport — it’s an honor. The fans will love this. It will feel like the old days again,” the 2010 World 9-Ball champion said.

Strickland, winner of more than 100 tournaments and three world titles, is coming to Manila ready to put on a show.

“I’ve played these guys for decades, and every match has a story. This is a chance to show the world what real legends look like — the intensity, the skill, the personality,” said Strickland, who was inducted into the Billiard Congress of America’s Hall of Fame

in 2006.

Souquet, world champion in 8-Ball (2008) and 9-Ball (1996), is looking forward to the event with excitement.

“The four of us have shared so many incredible moments in this sport, and to reunite for an event of this magnitude is something truly unique. I’m grateful for the invitation and excited to compete once again at the highest level, in front of fans who appreciate the history of the game,” said Souquet, who has won 23 Euro Tour titles, 20 European Pool Championship, and 12 German Pool Championship.

The WNT Legends, staged in partnership with Puyat Sports, will be broadcast live across the Philippines on One Sports and the Pilipinas Live App, and worldwide on WNT TV.

Full details on the venue, format, tickets, and PPV (pay-per-view) information will be announced soon.

“This is a proud moment for Philippine billiards. To host an event that brings together these legendary champions is something fans here have dreamed of for many years. Efren and Django are icons in our country, and Earl and Ralf are giants of the global game. WNT Legends will be a celebration of history, respect, and the magic of pool — all happening right here in Manila,” Aristeo “Putch” Puyat, founder of Puyat Sports, said. / PNA