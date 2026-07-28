4 arrested after Chinese student reports robbery inside motel

FOUR people were arrested after a 17-year-old Chinese student accused them of entering his motel room in Cebu City and robbing him of P53,000 in cash on Sunday night, July 26, 2026.

The suspects were identified as Arturo Moreno, 21, of Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City; Ruby Tabular, 19, of Lower Camagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City; Kyle Onding Caballes, 22, of Panagdait, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City; and Eccechel Gonzaga Ciano, 20, of Apas, Cebu City.

The victim, identified by police only by the alias “Yang,” is a student at an international school in Lapu-Lapu City. Investigators said Yang met Caballes at a shopping mall, where they agreed to check into a motel.

Capt. Michael Sevilla, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, said investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage that helped identify the suspects, leading to their arrest at 10 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Cebu IT Park in Barangay Apas.

According to investigators, Yang went to the bathroom after the pair entered the room. While he was inside, Caballes allegedly let the three other suspects into the room without the victim’s knowledge.

When Yang came out, he found the other suspects inside the room. Police said a commotion followed, during which the group allegedly took P53,000 in cash from his wallet, along with his cellphone, charger and power bank.

The suspects fled, prompting Yang to report the incident to the police.

Pattern under investigation

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said investigators believe the four had been working together to rob foreign and local tourists.

Police said the suspects would allegedly approach potential victims at shopping malls and persuade them to check into a motel or hotel. Once inside, the suspects’ accomplices would enter the room before carrying out the robbery.

The suspects denied the allegation.

One of the suspects claimed they had agreed to provide sexual services to the victim for P5,000 each and insisted that no robbery took place.

The suspect also claimed it was their cellphone, not the victim’s, that went missing and alleged that the victim hid one of the suspect’s clothes inside a vehicle.

Waterfront Police Station is preparing robbery charges against the four suspects. / AYB