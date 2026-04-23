4 arrested for illegal dental lab operation in Cebu City

FOUR individuals were arrested in Cebu City for allegedly operating an illegal dental laboratory without proper licenses, a practice that authorities warned poses serious health risks to the public.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-Cebdo), in coordination with the Central Visayas Regional Office, carried out the operation on April 20, 2026, in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, after receiving reports that unlicensed individuals were making dentures and offering dental services without permits.

The suspects, identified only as Ronie, Lhord, Paul, and Vince, were allegedly engaged in manufacturing dentures despite lacking accreditation from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Philippine Dental Association (PDA).

NBI Cebu District Office agent-in-case Bienvenido Panican said the operation stemmed from intelligence reports that the group had been practicing dental work without legal authority.

Panican said authorities conducted surveillance and case buildup before raiding the operation. He added that the suspects promoted their services through social media, where dentures were reportedly being offered for around P6,500 per tooth.

Dr. Felix Asoy, chairman of the Campaign Against Illegal Practice of Dentistry, said one of the suspects had briefly worked as an assistant to a licensed dental technologist and learned the basics of making dentures.

However, Asoy said the suspect later operated independently despite lacking the proper qualifications and license.

Asoy explained that dental technologists are only authorized to create dentures and dental appliances based on a dentist’s prescription and are prohibited from performing procedures inside a patient’s mouth. He stressed that only licensed dentists are qualified to handle complete oral care, while dental hygienists are limited to preventive services such as cleaning.

He also warned that the illegal practice of dentistry remains widespread and that unregulated access to dental materials allows unauthorized individuals to continue offering risky services.

According to Asoy, the raided facility showed unsanitary conditions that could expose patients to infections and other complications. He added that untreated oral health issues can lead to severe illnesses, including oral cancer.

Dr. Jannete Erasmo, president of the Philippine Dental Association Cebu Chapter, urged the public to verify the credentials of dental practitioners before seeking treatment.

Erasmo said many patients may be tempted to choose cheaper services, but ill-fitting dentures and improper procedures can seriously damage oral health.

She noted that licensed dentists are available in Cebu, including in government health centers, and reminded the public to look for permits displayed in dental clinics and laboratories.

Erasmo added that illegal dental operations also undermine licensed professionals who spent years studying and training to legally practice dentistry.

Authorities also warned the public against other illegal dental services, including do-it-yourself braces and unauthorized teeth whitening, saying these may lead to severe oral health complications.

Ronie declined to comment, while the other suspects denied making dentures and claimed they were only helping transport materials for the operation.

The four suspects are now facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007. (ABC)