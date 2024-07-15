4 Bini fans scammed with fake concert access

FOUR teenage fans of the Filipino girl group Bini fell victim to a scam involving fake concert access at a hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Sunday night, July 14, 2024.

A 17-year-old male student from San Remigio town, Cebu, reported the incident to the Mabolo Police Station at 10:40 p.m.

According to the victim’s statement, an unidentified individual approached the group, offering them a chance to take pictures with Bini members for P10,000 as the concert tickets were sold out.

The four friends pooled their money to meet the required amount.

The transaction took place inside a hotel restroom.

After the concert, the group waited for over four hours outside the venue, but the person who took their money never reappeared.

Maj. Romeo Caacoy Jr., head of the Mabolo Police Station, has initiated an investigation to identify the scammer. / AYB