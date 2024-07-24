4 Bohol cops face probe for allegedly breaking into a house in 'botched operation'

FOUR police officers assigned to the Panglao Police Station will be investigated after they allegedly invaded a house around 4 p.m. last Saturday, July 20, in Dauis town, Bohol.

Alias Am-Am claimed that during the incident, she was on her way to the supermarket with her father to make a purchase, when she got a call telling her that four police officers in civilian clothes had broken into their home without saying something or introducing themselves.

This prompted them to return home to check what was going on.

Am-am stated that before the incident, her younger brother was cleaning his motorcycle when he saw that one of the four armed men ran in his direction, prompting him to flee and hide inside his room.

But the armed men followed him, destroyed the room's wooden partition and once inside, they pointed a gun at him and ordered him to drop to the ground, causing a commotion inside the house.

Am-am claimed that when they asked the undercover cops what they wanted, they got no response.

She then took a video footage of the incident using her cellphone and threatened to call the police.

"Mao nato niingon ko videohan nalang mo nako kay dili man mo manubag og kinsa mo. Mao to niingon tong akong kuan nga motawag nalang ta og police ana siya wala man ta kahibawo kung police ba tinood o unsa sila mao tong naa sa video, mao tong among naabtan." according to Am-am.

(When we arrived there, I said I would record a video of you because you won’t speak or identify yourselves. Because they weren't sure if the men were police officers or not, as seen in the video, my companion suggested that they would call the police).

After a few minutes, the cops departed, but Am-am reported that their P3,000 in cash and her younger brother's jacket were gone, which they thought taken by the former.

The video was later posted on social media and gained over 2 million views as of this writing.

The victims already reported the incident to the Dauis Police Station, and they are now preparing to file charges against the suspects.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office is now acting on the complaint.

Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin's spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, claimed that based on the report from the Bohol Police Provincial Office, what was seen in the video was a valid police operation.

The Panglao police was launching an anti-illegal drug operation but since they failed to catch their target, they instead filed a case against Am-am’s younger brother for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Those family members present during the operation will also be sued for obstruction of justice.

In order to avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation, the two police officers seen in the video have been relieved of their duties and moved to the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

As usual, the defendants will be given due process and the opportunity to explain their side on the issue.

If it comes out in the investigation that the said police officers committed an offense, administrative and criminal sanctions will be imposed on them. (AYB, TPT)