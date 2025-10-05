4 BPO firms under DOLE probe for ‘forcing’ workers to stay during quake

BUSINESS process outsourcing (BPO) firms face penalties and sanctions if proven to have violated workplace safety protocols during the September 30 earthquake by allegedly forcing employees to remain at their workstations.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7) has begun investigating at least four business process outsourcing companies out of 10 Cebu-based BPO firms over the allegation.

DOLE 7 Director Roy Buenafe told SunStar Cebu on Friday, October 3, 2025, that his office received several reports from BPO employees claiming that some supervisors prevented workers from evacuating and even threatened them with sanctions if they left their stations or failed to report back after the tremor.

"Some of the employees evacuated from the building, but others were reportedly sent back to their workstations. Some firms have blocked the exits to prevent the employees from leaving until their shifts end," Buenafe said, adding that the agency has retrieved emails and documentation from complainants.

"We are now asking companies to clarify the allegations. Our inspectors have been directed to conduct an Occupational Safety and Health Investigation (OSHI) to check and evaluate the situation," he added.

Labor Advisory 17

Buenafe warned all employers, not only the BPO firms, to strictly observe Labor Advisory 17, Series of 2022, which states that during natural calamities such as earthquakes or typhoons, companies must prioritize the safety of workers and cannot penalize those unable to report to work due to safety risks.

"This is not an ordinary time. Employers should not issue disciplinary actions against workers who prioritize their safety," Buenafe said. "Likewise, employers who defy this advisory may face sanctions or even the suspension of operations."

He said calamities such as earthquakes are considered to have a "presumptive imminent danger" due to the possibility of weakened structural integrity of the building, even with aftershocks.

The regional director said the safety of a workplace cannot be guaranteed solely by private management declarations.

Only the Office of the Building Official (OBO) or a licensed structural engineer can issue an occupancy permit to certify a building's structural integrity following an earthquake.

Until that certification is issued, Dole may order a work stoppage or temporary suspension of operations in the interest of worker safety, Buenafe said.

Possible penalties

Buenafe said violations of Republic Act (RA) 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law, carry corresponding penalties, depending on the gravity of non-compliance.

"If companies are found in serious violation or if there's a presumptive imminent danger, Dole can issue a stoppage order for the entire building," he said. "Affected employees will still be paid even if work is suspended due to safety reasons."

DOLE 7 has so far identified four companies under investigation, though Buenafe declined to name them pending ocular inspections and hearings.

He added that the agency may release a resolution soon once inspectors complete their reports. On Friday evening, several DOLE 7 inspectors conducted inspections into these firms.

The BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien)-Cebu filed formal complaints before DOLE on October 2, alleging that certain firms endangered workers during the September 30 quake by refusing to suspend operations.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña revealed on Sunday, October 5, that he convened meetings with BPO companies, property managers and labor representatives following complaints that some firms allegedly violated workplace safety protocols during the September 30 earthquake.

Osmeña said he met with a representative from a major Cebu-based outsourcing company and talked with the DOLE 7 assistant regional director to discuss worker safety and compliance measures.

The vice mayor earlier met with leaders of Bien-Cebu, a labor group that has been coordinating complaints from affected employees, and is set to hold another round of discussions with more BPO firms and property managers tomorrow.

"All sides will be heard. Issues will be identified and problems addressed," Osmeña said. (EHP)