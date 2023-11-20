4 CDU grads in top 10 of November 2023 Speech-Language Pathologist Licensure Exam

FOUR graduates of Cebu Doctors University (CDU) have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Speech-Language Pathologist Licensure Examination.
CDU also ranked first in the list of top performing schools, with 100 percent passing rate, followed by University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines-Manila.
The topnotchers from CDU are Mikaela Besset Fabros Deslate, who placed fifth with 92.50 rating; Ed Batarra Capuras Jr. who got 92 percent, placing seventh; and Rebekah Louisse Formentera Arquisola and Kristel Andrei Urot Galeos, who both ranked eighth with 91.75 percent.
The other examinees in the top 10 list are:
Below is the complete list of passers.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that 543 out of 545 examinees passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Speech-Language Pathology in the National Capital Region, Cebu and Davao in November 2023.
It announced that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on January 15-19 and January 22-26, 2024.
Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals, it said Monday, November 20, 2023.
It added that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later. (CDF/LMY)