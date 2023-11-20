4 CDU grads in top 10 of November 2023 Speech-Language Pathologist Licensure Exam

FOUR graduates of Cebu Doctors University (CDU) have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Speech-Language Pathologist Licensure Examination.

CDU also ranked first in the list of top performing schools, with 100 percent passing rate, followed by University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines-Manila.

The topnotchers from CDU are Mikaela Besset Fabros Deslate, who placed fifth with 92.50 rating; Ed Batarra Capuras Jr. who got 92 percent, placing seventh; and Rebekah Louisse Formentera Arquisola and Kristel Andrei Urot Galeos, who both ranked eighth with 91.75 percent.

The other examinees in the top 10 list are: