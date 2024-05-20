4 Cebu City employees reinstated to CAO

AFTER months of unpaid salaries and work uncertainty, four Cebu City employees finally received their six months’ worth of pay and were reassigned back to their mother unit.
Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed the recall order for the four employees to return to the City Assessor’s Office in compliance with an earlier order issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).
Garcia also announced that the salaries of the four employees had already been released after the City Council approved the resolution last Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
“Lo and behold, kaya man diay nato i-release ang kwarta og (we are capable of releasing the money in) one week,” Garcia said.
The reassignment and non-payment of the salaries of Sybil Ann Ybañez, Filomena Atuel, Ma. Almicar Diongzon and Chito Dela Cerna resulted in the preventive suspension of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other officials for six months.
“Actually pag Friday (May 17, 2024) nadawat na namo among six months nga salary, prior year July to December,” Diongzon, one of the four employees said.
(Actually, we received our six months’ worth of salary, for July to December on Friday, May 17, 2024.)
Garcia said the four regular employees can now finally move on from the issue, as their back wages have already been paid.
The CSC handed down a decision directing the four employees to return to their mother unit, which is the City Assessor’s Office.
The return of the four employees to the Assessor’s Office took effect Monday, May 20.
Investigation
Garcia said a clarificatory hearing was scheduled for Monday regarding the harassment charges filed by the four employees.
He said that by Tuesday, May 21, he will ask for the final report on the investigation, and by Wednesday, May 22, he will implement any necessary sanctions.
The four employees filed a criminal and administrative complaint last Feb. 23 against Rama and seven others for violations of Section 3(e) and (1) of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as for grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority (oppression), and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.
The Office of the Ombudsman later issued a preventive suspension against Rama and others after finding sufficient grounds to grant complainants’ prayer for the issuance of an order for preventive suspension against the city officials. / AML