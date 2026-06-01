Four Cebu City schools left unusable for upcoming school year after 2025 disasters

FOUR schools in Cebu City will remain completely closed as the School Year 2026–2027 approaches. Students are currently forced to use temporary tents as learning spaces following two massive natural disasters that hit the province last year. Local authorities are actively working on solutions, but major safety concerns and relocation hurdles continue to delay the full restoration of these facilities.

Heavily impacted campuses

The heavily affected facilities are located in Barangays Buot-Taup, Sapangdaku, Buhisan and Busay. During the Brigada Eskwela event at Cambinocot Elementary School on Monday, June 1, 2026, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed the difficult situation local students are facing.

“Yes, they are using tents. The youth are having a hard time,” said Archival.

The campus closures are the result of back-to-back disasters in late 2025. On Sept. 30, a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, heavily hitting the northern region and causing P1.67 billion worth of damage to schools. Just over a month later, on Nov. 4, typhoon Tino swept through the province, causing P8 billion worth of widespread destruction to homes, belongings, lives and schools.

Relocation hurdles and structural hazards

In Barangay Buot-Taup, returning to the original campus is out of the question. The school sits right beside a river and severe flooding from typhoon Tino caused the entire structure to tilt.

“Buot-Taup is really not recommended,” Archival said when asked about reopening the campus. The Cebu City Government is currently searching for new land to purchase so they can build a safe facility for the students.

Other campuses face similar environmental dangers:

• Buhisan Elementary and Night High School: This campus, which accommodates over 700 students, was asked to relocate due to a high risk of collapse. The school stands on weak rock layers made of shale, conglomerate, mudstone and limestone, making the area dangerous during extreme weather.

• Sapangdaku Elementary School: Serving around 500 students, this school suffered severe damage from typhoon Tino and has a history of being prone to flooding after heavy rains.

• Busay: School buildings in this barangay remain under close observation to determine whether they are safe for future use.

Widespread destruction across the region

The damage extends far beyond these four neighborhoods. According to data from the Department of Education (DepEd), the 2025 earthquake damaged a total of 3,605 schools across the region, while typhoon Tino left around 312 school buildings damaged.

Mayor Archival shared these updates during the kickoff for Brigada Eskwela '26 at Cambinocot Elementary School. This year's event featured the theme, “Bayanihan para sa Paaralan: Nagkakaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman.”

Archival delivered a message of support and led the ceremonial ribbon cutting alongside teachers, students, parents and officials from DepEd 7 and the Cebu City Division. To help families prepare for the new school year, the mayor distributed backpacks filled with school supplies. He noted that the City will continue to distribute 135,000 school supply packages to various campuses across Cebu City.

Focus on the future

During his visit, Archival reminded students that staying dedicated to education is vital for building their future within a technologically driven society.

“Most of our children are on their phone. Focus on your study because whether you like it or not, education is for your future,” he said.

As Cebu City continues to navigate the massive financial and logistical challenges of rebuilding its heavily damaged schools, local leaders are urging the community to keep learning as the top priority. Archival concluded by encouraging the youth to stay determined despite the tough conditions, stating, “Focus on education and everything will follow.” / JUSTIN JOHN U. BUGTAI, CNU INTERN